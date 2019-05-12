Thomas J. Kirkpatrick



March 29, 1929 - May 11, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas Joseph Kirkpatrick, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away on Saturday, May 11 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.



Thomas was born in Mishawaka on March 29, 1929 to Milo and Florine (Bultinck) Kirkpatrick. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, serving just after WWII, during the Japanese occupation. After his service he returned home to marry the love of his life, Patricia Smith, on May 6, 1950. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2016. He worked as a foreman at Wheelabrator, for over 23 years.



Thomas is survived by two sons, Steven Kirkpatrick and his wife Dee of Edwardsburg, MI and Brian Kirkpatrick and his wife Patricia of Spring Hill, TN along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and a son, Rodger Kirkpatrick.



A private family visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30am until 9:00am in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St. A Graveside Service will be 10:00am in the Mausoleum chapel inside the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to the Center for Hospice/Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.