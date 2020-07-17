Thomas J. Larson
Nov. 24, 1956 - July 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Larson, 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in South Bend. He was born on November 24, 1956, to the late Thomas and Grace (Kinsella) Larson.
Tom spent his younger years serving in the United States Marine Corps before starting a career with Miles in the 80s. In total, he worked over 30 years with Miles, Bayer, and finally Siemens before retiring in 2019. Tom only loved a few things more than his cars, but his grandchildren, children, and dogs topped that list. Grandpa Tom was more than just a name to him, it's something that he cherished.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Ann Larson (Justin) McNairn of Shawnee, Oklahoma; son, Erik (Savanna) Larson of Culver, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jack, Thomas, Charlotte, and Samuel; and two brothers, John Larson and Paul Larson.
Graveside services for Thomas will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 Old 31 South, South Bend, IN 46614.
Palmer Funeral Homes- River Park Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
