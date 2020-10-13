1/
Dr. Thomas J. Miranda
Dr. Thomas J. Miranda

Nov. 18, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Dr. Thomas J. Miranda, 92, died Oct. 11, 2020 in Granger, IN. Survivors include his three daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Thomas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol. Services: 4pm Sat., Oct, 17 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North; visitation starts at 2pm. Dr. Thomas was a research scientist and very well known in the field of polymer chemistry. Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
