Dr. Thomas J. Miranda
Nov. 18, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dr. Thomas J. Miranda, 92, died Oct. 11, 2020 in Granger, IN. Survivors include his three daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Thomas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol. Services: 4pm Sat., Oct, 17 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North; visitation starts at 2pm. Dr. Thomas was a research scientist and very well known in the field of polymer chemistry. Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.