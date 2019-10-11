Home

Thomas J. Mure


1949 - 2019
Thomas J. Mure Obituary
Thomas J. Mure

April 19, 1949 - Oct. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Mure, 70, residing in South Bend, passed away at 11:30 am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in his home. He was born April 19, 1949 in Jackson, MI to the late John James and Phyllis (Shehan) Mure.

Thomas served his country honorably in the United States Army. He drove trucks for several years prior to retirement.

Thomas is survived by his son, John Russell Janiak of South Bend; sisters, Bonnie Marie (Lenny) Parsons of Orlando, FL and Mary Denise Barnaby of Wyatt, IN; and brothers, Michael (Judy) Mure of Niles, MI and John (Darlene) Mure, Jr. of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by another bother, Martin Mure.

Memorial services for Thomas will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Thomas may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the Mure family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
