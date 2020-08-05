Thomas Joseph Frank
March 12, 1929 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Frank, 91, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center - Mishawaka Campus.
Tom was born March 12, 1929 in Mishawaka, to the late John and Anna (Kempner) Frank.
On April 4, 1959 at St. Matthew Cathedral, Tom married Audrey Joan Dye; she preceded him in death January 21, 2019. They enjoyed sixty years of marriage.
Tom was Vice-President and Credit Manager at Mid-City Supply Company in Elkhart. He retired in 1991 after thirty years of service.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Elkhart. He enjoyed helping back in the day with the fish fries. Tom was a previous parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church. Tom loved his grandchildren and always looked forward to visiting with them.
Surviving are two daughters, Denise (Bryan) Ruddick of Noblesville and Sharon Beth (Don) Young of Vancouver, Washington; and son, Ed (Michelle) Frank of Greenville, South Carolina. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Alex Ruddick, Elizabeth Ruddick, and Samuel Ruddick.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Mary Guentert and a brother, John Frank.
Graveside services for Tom will be at 12:00PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery with Fr. Herb Yost, C.S.C. officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is helping the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Frank family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.