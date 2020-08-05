1/1
Thomas Joseph Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Joseph Frank

March 12, 1929 - July 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Frank, 91, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center - Mishawaka Campus.

Tom was born March 12, 1929 in Mishawaka, to the late John and Anna (Kempner) Frank.

On April 4, 1959 at St. Matthew Cathedral, Tom married Audrey Joan Dye; she preceded him in death January 21, 2019. They enjoyed sixty years of marriage.

Tom was Vice-President and Credit Manager at Mid-City Supply Company in Elkhart. He retired in 1991 after thirty years of service.

He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Elkhart. He enjoyed helping back in the day with the fish fries. Tom was a previous parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church. Tom loved his grandchildren and always looked forward to visiting with them.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise (Bryan) Ruddick of Noblesville and Sharon Beth (Don) Young of Vancouver, Washington; and son, Ed (Michelle) Frank of Greenville, South Carolina. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Alex Ruddick, Elizabeth Ruddick, and Samuel Ruddick.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Mary Guentert and a brother, John Frank.

Graveside services for Tom will be at 12:00PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery with Fr. Herb Yost, C.S.C. officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.

Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is helping the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the Frank family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved