|
|
Thomas Joseph Mikula
June 9, 1935 - Feb. 25, 2020
STURGIS, MI - Thomas “Tom” Mikula of Sturgis, MI passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 84. Tom is survived by his lovely and devoted wife of 57 years, Michelle; his four sons and their wives, Christopher (Tobey) of Red Feather Lakes, CO, Michael (Kathleen) of South Bend, IN, Gary (Cynthia) of Grand Rapids, MI, and Terrance (Melanie) of Kenosha, WI; and his sister, Janet Carnevale of Plymouth, MI. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Carnevale. Son of Michael and Jennie Mikula, Tom was born July 9, 1935, in Detroit, MI. While attending St. Casimir School, Tom worked and played on the baseball team. From 1957-1959, he served in the U.S. Army patrolling the border between Germany and Czechoslovakia. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Tom returned to Detroit and worked for the Burroughs Corporation. While carpooling to work, he met Michelle Miller, who became the love of his life. On October 6, 1962, they were married at Duns Scotus Monastery in Southfield, MI. Tom's career led them to Patterson, NJ, where their son Christopher was born. They moved back to the Detroit area to live in Allen Park, where their sons Michael and Gary were born. In 1970, they moved to Three Oaks, MI, where their son Terry was born. They lived in Three Oaks for 27 years while Tom worked for Sandvik Steel.The quintessential family man, Tom enjoyed being at home with Michelle and his four boys. The Mikula house was the neighborhood gathering spot. Tom and Michelle regularly hosted get-togethers with the neighbors, impromptu meals for their sons' friends, and famous Fourth of July gatherings. Always ready to lend a hand in his community, Tom coached Little League, served on the River Valley School Board, and volunteered and served as a lector for St. Mary of the Assumption Church. In 2002, Tom retired from Sandvik Steel. Tom and Michelle moved to a home on Lake Templene in Sturgis, MI. While there, Tom and Michelle continued to host family gatherings, Boy Scout camp-outs, and parties to celebrate family milestones. Tom and his sons spent many hours fishing and Tom enjoyed many spectacular sunsets and star-filled evenings with his family. Tom was known for his kind and generous spirit and his great faith. Tom will be missed by his loving family and dear friends. A Memorial Mass will be held for Tom on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Clare Catholic Church in Centerville, MI. There will be an opportunity to visit with the family after the Mass. Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Thomas Mikula may be made to The Christ Child Society of South Bend, P.O. Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624, christchildsb.org or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Crescent Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617, svdpsb.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020