Thomas King McFerren
1953 - 2020
Thomas King

McFerren

Jan. 14, 1953 - July 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas King McFerren, 67, of Cover St., East Hartford, CT, passed away July 28, 2020.

Thomas was born Jan. 14, 1953 in Charleston, MO, to Lucious McFerren and Willie Bee (Johnson) Horton both of whom preceded him in death along with his stepfather, Alonzo Horton, and siblings, Jeremiah Horton and Linda “Faye” McFerren.

Thomas worked as a self-employed painter and a truck driver. His passions were basketball, pool, playing spades with his favorite partner and sister “Pinky,” and he also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include four daughters, Dana Anderson of East Hartford, CT, Terrell Thomas of Fort Wayne, IN, Telisha (Billy) Kirtdoll of Dallas, TX, and Alice Patrice McFerren of South Bend; one son, Jason (Awani) Jones of South Bend, IN; 11 grandchildren: Thomas, Jermond, Jason Jr., Montez, Jasmine, Alexis, Rashunda, Elaya, Kayla, Keimarie, and Jada; four sisters, Elizabeth Horton and Pinky Austin both of South Bend, IN, Brenda (Derrick) Ryan of Chicago, IL, and Louis Tene of Detroit, MI; and two brothers, Ezekiel and Abraham Horton both of South Bend, IN, along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces in Indian, Illinois, and Missouri.

Viewing will be held TODAY, Friday August 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Alford's Mortuary with service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place Monday, August 10, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
7
Service
06:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
AUG
10
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
