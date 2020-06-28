Thomas Lee "Tom" Carpenter
Thomas Lee “Tom” Carpenter

June 28, 1934 - May 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Tom Carpenter died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. His family and friends who remember Tom span the globe. While he dealt with the increasing difficulties of COPD for the last decade of his life, this disease didn't deter his desire to bring peace and teach forgiveness to whomever would listen.

Please visit www.kosecfh.com for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
