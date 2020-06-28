Thomas Lee “Tom” Carpenter
June 28, 1934 - May 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tom Carpenter died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. His family and friends who remember Tom span the globe. While he dealt with the increasing difficulties of COPD for the last decade of his life, this disease didn't deter his desire to bring peace and teach forgiveness to whomever would listen.
Please visit www.kosecfh.com for full obituary.
June 28, 1934 - May 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tom Carpenter died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. His family and friends who remember Tom span the globe. While he dealt with the increasing difficulties of COPD for the last decade of his life, this disease didn't deter his desire to bring peace and teach forgiveness to whomever would listen.
Please visit www.kosecfh.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.