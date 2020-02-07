Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Thomas Lee Young


1959 - 2020
Thomas Lee Young Obituary
Thomas Lee Young

Nov. 18, 1959 - Feb. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas Lee Young, 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

The Funeral service will be on Monday, February 10 at 10:30 AM with visitation from 9:30-10:30 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Pastor Mark Lantz of Christian Center Church will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Tom was born in Battle Creek, MI on November 18, 1959. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School.

Tom was married to Dilcia (Chiquidama) Young on June 14, 1991; they were married 28 years.

Tom served in the United States Navy for a full service of 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, relaxing at home, and he loved the Wolverines football team, but most importantly he loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Tom is survived by his wife, Dilcia (Chiquidama) Young; his daughters, Nuris Chiquidama, Nilsa Bacorizo, Dilcia E. Young, Lindsey (Nicholas) Gaby, and Lori Young; his grandchildren, Nicole Bender, Amor Young, Alexander Witt Anthony Bacorizo, Jose Fernando Espinosa, and Nairobi Fernando Espinosa; his sister, Ruth Hardy; and brothers, Richard Young and David Young, as well as other family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Helen (White) Young and father, Dallas Young; and his sisters, Elizabeth Batterson, Sharon Young, and Roberta Young.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
