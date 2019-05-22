Thomas Letherman



April 19, 1959 - May 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas Scott Letherman, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.



Thomas was born on April 19, 1959 to Gary and Meriem Letherman. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1977 where he played hockey, football, and baseball. Tom was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Thomas was employed at Service Printers. He loved his job, and often expressed that working there felt like he had a second family.



Tom was a soft spoken, humble man who lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a fan of family gatherings, bonfires, and The Green Bay Packers. Thomas always talked with a smile and had an uncanny ability to touch people in a positive way. He will truly be missed by many.



Thomas is survived by mother, Meriem (Wolff) Letherman; two sons, Taylor Letherman and Cody (Alexis) Letherman; daughter, Heather (Kevin) Cooper; five grandchildren, Riley, Reagan, Reese, Hudson, and Kylie; brother, Chad Letherman; sister, Tami (Bob) Trzaskowski; former wife, Tonya Letherman; sister-in-law, Lou Letherman; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, John Day.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Letherman; brother, Joseph Letherman; and brother-in-law, John “Chuck” Deleu.



There will be a Celebration of Life this Friday, May 24, from 5-8 P.M., at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club, 26230 Southport Dr., South Bend, IN 46628.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019