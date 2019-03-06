Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Shaffer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Lindsay Shaffer

NILES, MI - Thomas Lindsay Shaffer, 84, of Niles, formerly of South Bend, died following a long illness on February 26, 2019 in Buchanan, Michigan. He was born April 4, 1934 in Billings, Montana, to Cecil and Margaret Parker Shaffer and grew up in Wyoming, California, and Colorado.



Tom and his wife Nancy were married for 65 years. After their marriage in 1954 in Grand Junction, Colorado, they brought up a family of eight children as they moved from California and Texas to Newfoundland, New Mexico, Indiana, and Virginia, and finally to Michigan. Their son Brian preceded Tom in death. Surviving children are Tom of Ann Arbor, Francis Mike (Sandra) of Tacoma, Washington, Joe (Terri Blair) of Shorewood, Wisconsin, Dan of Bloomington, Patty of Mt. Dora, Florida, Mary of Paris, France, Andy of New York City, and Ed (Megan) of Troy, Michigan. Grandchildren are Simon, David, Dany (Amy), Rob Rovai, Jessica (Adam Weightman), Ezra, Haley, Miles, Nicolas Seytre (Amandine), Emily, Joel Seytre, Mitchell, Marty, Cristina, Tommy, and Mikey. Great-grandson Hugo Gaspard Seytre was born in January of this year. Also surviving are Tom's sister, Elaine White (David) of Nipomo, California and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John.



After graduating in 1952 from Fruita Union High School, Tom attended Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, Colorado for one year. He served four years in the United States Air Force and then attended College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande (later called University of Albuquerque). He was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Notre Dame Law Review and graduated first in the Class of 1961.



For two years, Tom practiced law with Barnes, Hickam, Pantzer, and Boyd in Indianapolis. In 1963 he joined the faculty of the Notre Dame Law School, where he served as dean from 1971 to 1975. He was a visiting professor at many law schools across the country: UCLA, University of Virginia, University of Maine, and Boston College. In 1980 he was named to the Huntley Chair at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he taught for eight years. He returned to Notre Dame in 1988, where he was the first Robert and Marion Short professor. In 1991, Tom began working with students at the Notre Dame Clinical Law Center, which serves low-income residents of South Bend.



At the time of his retirement, Tom was the nation's most prolific legal author, having published more than 300 scholarly books and articles on law and religion, legal ethics, client counseling, and trusts and estates. He was known for his wit and for his example of integrating faith and friendship and collaboration in law teaching and practice. Among his many honors were the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Journal of Law and Religion, the Cardinal O'Hara Award from the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association, the McCafferty Award from the Notre Dame Law Association, the Pro Bono Award from the St. Joseph County Bar, and doctor of law degrees from St. Mary's University and Valparaiso University.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Terry Coonan, Father David Link, and Father Richard Conyers, C.S.C., on March 1 at Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend. Burial followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of Notre Dame.



The family wishes to extend thanks to Tom's wonderful caregivers at Buchanan Meadows. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Thomas L. Shaffer Public Interest Fellowship, c/o the Office of the Dean, Notre Dame Law School, or to a charity that serves people in need.



