Thomas Lloyd Grubbs
Dec. 7, 1936 - Jan. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas “Tom” Lloyd Grubbs, Sr., 83, passed peacefully in his home at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Three Rivers, MI on Dec. 7, 1936 to the late Orville Grubbs and Mary (Kline Grubbs) Roark. Preceded in death were his brothers, John (Velta) and James Grubbs. Surviving are his wife and soulmate of 50 years, Linda (Hinshaw) Grubbs and his brother, Michael (Karen) Grubbs. He is also survived by his children, TJ (Brandy), Tomi (Steve) Hindman, Sam (Jennifer), Jimmy (Chris), Vickie Narkawicz, Shelly Doughton, and Denise (Bill) Cook. Tom has 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved him.
Following in his older brother John's footsteps, Tom joined the Marine Corps at 17 and served 3 years as a butcher. He loved and enjoyed his family, friends, and life immensely. He was a successful entrepreneur and ran the oldest diner in South Bend, “The Kitchenette”. Tom was friends with everyone he met and enjoyed helping others. He loved to fish, boat, support Notre Dame and his church, Faith United Methodist. He enjoyed being with his friends at the “Chain of Lakes Conservation Club”, and other business establishments. Later on he and his wife Linda spent almost every day shopping at Goodwill, various establishments, and trying Linda's lucky chances at the casinos. Tom was a hard worker and had more energy than most people. He built many close friendships at “The Kitchenette” over the 58 years as he worked almost daily and his presence is still felt.
The Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Visitation will be 2 hours before the funeral at the funeral home. Military graveside services will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas “Tom” Grubbs may be donated to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637 or to a . Online condolences may be offered to the Grubbs family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
A legend is gone but never forgotten.
We all love you.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020