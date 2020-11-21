Thomas M.
“Tom” Barcome
Dec. 15, 1957 - Nov. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our rock, Thomas M. “Tom” Barcome, 62, beloved husband, father, papa, brother and friend, passed away suddenly at home on November 17, 2020.
He was born on December 15, 1957, in South Bend, IN, to the late James and Beverly (Sherman) Barcome.
On June 14, 1986, at St. Matthew Cathedral, Tom married the love of his life, Karen Pynaert who survives. Their 34-year marriage was full of unconditional love, an unwavering commitment to each other and their family, and many fond memories shared on front porches and back decks.
Also surviving are his children, Austin James (Allie) Barcome of Indianapolis and Erin Richelle Barcome of Mishawaka; sisters, Patricia (Mark) Smith and Catherine (John) Deitsch both of South Bend; and grandchildren, Broden Thomas, Lucy, Audrey Barcome, and Keegan.
He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tom loved his family fiercely. He was a great father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to mentor and guide them. His grandchildren were the light of his world. His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren.
He was a strong patriarch of his family, a man of his word, and a man who would do anything to help a friend.
Tom is a graduate of Marian High School and Indiana University of South Bend. Tom worked in Quality Assurance for the Department of Defense and previously worked at Honeywell for 35 years.
This honorable, loving, caring, hardworking, faithful and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts forever and will be supremely missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 2:30 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN with Reverend Terry Fisher officiating.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
