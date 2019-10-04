Home

Thomas McCarthy II Obituary
Thomas McCarthy II

Sept. 8, 1975 - Oct. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas M. McCarthy II, 44, of South Bend, died 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born Sept. 8, 1975, in South Bend, to Thomas M. McCarthy I and Candis (Dorsch) McCarthy.

Surviving are his mother, Candis McCarthy of Goshen, father, Thomas M. McCarthy I of Michigan, sister, Jennifer McCarthy of Syracuse; nephews, Nick McCarthy & Carson McCarthy both of Syracuse, maternal grandmother, Joann (Robert) Dorsch of South Bend, aunts & uncles.

Thomas was a 1993 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Purdue University for 1 1/2 years. He worked at First Source Bank, South Bend, in the Trust Department.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
