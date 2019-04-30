Thomas McPherron



Jan. 25, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2018



BOURBON, IN - Tom passed away at his Florida home this winter at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo (Pease) McPherron; 3 children, Randall (Carol) McPherron, Kim (Kenny)Sailor, and Chris McPherron, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.



Tom graduated from IU with his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lt. and served on active duty until 1959. He then began his career as a high school mathematics teacher and coach while continuing in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1994. During his dual career, Tom graduated from numerous military schools including Command and General Staff and War College. Tom retired as a full Colonel.



Tom taught and coached in Lakeville, Bourbon, Tippecanoe, and Crothersville, Indiana. He completed his teaching and coaching career in Bremen where he coached wrestling, girls track and cross country. In his early years he coached basketball and baseball.



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 4 at the Bremen Methodist Church at 302 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen, IN. The family will have a visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 with a service immediately following. A Military Honor Guard Ceremony will be held at Summit Chapel Cemetery south of Bourbon, IN after the church service.



Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, IN is assisting the family with local arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary