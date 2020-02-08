|
Thomas Michael Stier
July 24, 1965 - Feb. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas Michael Stier, 54, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Thomas was born on July 24, 1965 in Mishawaka to Louis Peter and Ann (Dorbin) Stier. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his sisters, Cynthia Jackson of South Bend and Theresa Ann Maddox of South Bend; niece, Katherine (Hugo) Gonzalez; nephew, Anthony (Amanda) Jackson; great-nieces and nephews, Elenna, Marcos, and Brianna Gonzalez, Callan and Kayleigh Jackson; and his fur baby, Maddie
Thomas worked for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a huge Cubs fan and Notre Dame football fan; he also enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He loved to be outdoors, mowing the lawn, working on his house, or walking through the woods with Maddie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Thomas was a sweet and beautiful soul; even during his illness he was making friends with the nurses and never complained. He was like a dad to many kids, especially his goddaughter, Alyssa. The loss of his bright personality will be felt by many.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, February 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020