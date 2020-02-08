Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael Stier


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael Stier Obituary
Thomas Michael Stier

July 24, 1965 - Feb. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas Michael Stier, 54, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.

Thomas was born on July 24, 1965 in Mishawaka to Louis Peter and Ann (Dorbin) Stier. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his sisters, Cynthia Jackson of South Bend and Theresa Ann Maddox of South Bend; niece, Katherine (Hugo) Gonzalez; nephew, Anthony (Amanda) Jackson; great-nieces and nephews, Elenna, Marcos, and Brianna Gonzalez, Callan and Kayleigh Jackson; and his fur baby, Maddie

Thomas worked for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a huge Cubs fan and Notre Dame football fan; he also enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He loved to be outdoors, mowing the lawn, working on his house, or walking through the woods with Maddie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Thomas was a sweet and beautiful soul; even during his illness he was making friends with the nurses and never complained. He was like a dad to many kids, especially his goddaughter, Alyssa. The loss of his bright personality will be felt by many.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, February 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -