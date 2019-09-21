Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick Driscoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Patrick Driscoll Obituary
Thomas Patrick Driscoll

Feb. 28, 1958 - Sept. 19, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Tom Driscoll, 61, passed away at home on September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones following a brave battle with cancer.

Tom was born on February 28, 1958 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Ben and Vi Driscoll, who preceded him in death.

On May 17, 1980, he married Pamela (Glass) Driscoll. She survives along with their children, Jason (Ami) Driscoll and their children, Quinn, Taylor and Keelin; and Benjamin (Jamie) Driscoll and their children, Austin and Emersyn; sister, Sue (Jim) Bourque; mother-in-law, Gerry Glass; sister-in-law, Susan Lampos, sister-in-law, Georgia (Bob) Otte; brother-in-law, Randy Glass, brother-in-law, Frank Glass and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a Division Manager at SMART Systems for the last 16 years.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed anything sports related, but in particular the Mishawaka Cavemen, DePauw Tigers, Purdue Boilermakers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Fighting Irish. Tom was an avid reader of history and loved gardening, but more than anything else, he and Pam loved spending time with their grandchildren as they played softball, basketball, football, gymnastics and cheer. Special time also included going on walks to the Shiojiri Gardens and skipping rocks on the St. Joseph River.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 followed immediately thereafter by a service at the Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Life Transition Center, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Tom's family would like to thank Dr. Kio, Dr. Gerig, Dr. Vaghefi and the nurses and staff at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care for their support and care during this difficult time.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now