Thomas R. Dosmann Sr.
June 2, 1936 - Feb. 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas “Tom” Raymond Dosmann Sr., age 83, entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 8, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marrtha “Marti” Faye (Key) Dosmann; three children and their spouses: son, Thomas “Tom” Raymond Jr. and wife Debbie (Lapinsky); daughter, Catherine “Cathy” and husband Roger Crocker; and son, Gregory “Greg” and wife Sharon (Louis); eight grandchildren: Veronica (Ken) Canen, Jeremiah Dosmann, Jordan (Bridgette) Dosmann, Chelsea (Will) Davenport, Misheal Crocker, the late Corrin Dosmann, Aubrey Dosamnn, and Alyssa Dosmann; 17 great-grandchildren; and his brother, William Dosmann.
Tom was born June 2, 1936 in Mishawaka, Indiana. He attended Mishawaka High School, where he met his wife Marti. Tom entered the Air Force and served in the 737th AC&W in North Africa, as well as stateside prior to receiving an Honorable Discharge. After leaving the Air Force, Tom worked mainly in the engineering field as an aeronautics product designer and packaging engineer. Later in life he was an entrepreneur owner and operator of Integrity Sales until he retired from the workforce in 2006.
Serving and helping in and through his local church at Grace Community Chapel in St. Peters, and New Life in Mishawaka, was a constant source of joy for him. He is remembered as teaching Sunday school, helping in children's ministry, sponsoring the junior high youth group along with his wife, being the game director for Awana Clubs, adding his deep soft voice in choirs, and always ready to play a role in drama presentations. Additionally, he voluntarily served on the board of the former Brethren Christian School in Osceola, Indiana as well as various civics clubs. He also taught rifle safety to kids. Thomas was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends may visit with Tom's family on Thursday, February 13 from 10:00am until Noon, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon with Pastor Mike Cramer. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka with Military Honors provided by American Legion 161/ 360 Burial. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to New Life Church, 11593 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020