Thomas R. Frame

April 13, 1944 - July 13, 2020

VANDALIA, MI - Thomas R. Frame, 76, residing in Vandalia, MI, passed away at 4:30 pm Monday, July 13, 2020 in his home. He was born April 13, 1944 in South Bend to the late Orra S. and Dorothy (Hurlock) Frame.

Tom served his country honorably in the United States Army and was the former owner and operator of Orra S. Frame & Son Plumbing in South Bend. He was a member of the Council Oak Lodge #745 F & A.M. as well as the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend.

On August 14, 1965 in South Bend, Tom married the former Linda K. Goodspeed, who preceded him in death on October 13, 2018 after 53 years of marriage. He is survived by two sons, Patrick T. Frame of Grand Blanc, MI and Daniel “Dutch” Frame of Vandalia, MI; two grandchildren, Kourt Frame and Halee Frame, both of Grand Blanc, MI; and one sister, Sammie Buckles of Lafayette, IN.

Funeral services for Tom will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, July 17, 2020 in the funeral home, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 pm by the Council Oak Lodge #745 F & A.M. Friends may also visit with the family one hour prior to services on Saturday in the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Tom may be donated to the Cass County Council on Aging, COA Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Online condolences may be left for the Frame family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
