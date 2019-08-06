|
Thomas R.
Kinnucan, Jr.
Feb. 26, 1956 - August 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas R. Kinnucan, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 26, 1956 in Danville, Illinois to the late Thomas R. and Jane (Karg) Kinnucan, Sr. On March 10, 1979, he married the love of his life, Sue Abrahamson, in Wilmette, Illinois. Along with his wife, Thomas is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Ann (William) Piasecki of South Bend, Indiana, one son, Andrew Thomas (Amanda) Kinnucan of Granger, Indiana; three grandchildren, Sean, Violet, and Ryan Kinnucan, one sister, Kathryn Kinnucan-Welsch, and one brother, Mark Kinnucan. Thomas was also predeceased by one sister, Carol Mengden and one brother, Michael Kinnucan. In 1991, Tom co-founded Hoosier Tank & Manufacturing, a successful air tank manufacturing company still operating in South Bend. Through Hoosier Tank, Tom and Sue became longtime members and leaders of the Truck and Trailer Manufacturers Association, where they met many lifelong friends. He was also an active member of the South Bend Chamber of Commerce for several years. Early in life Tom enjoyed playing hockey, snow and water skiing, and following Chicago area sports teams (Go, Cubs, Go!). Later he followed in his father's footsteps, earning his pilot's license and frequently flying his Bonanza. He also enjoyed playing poker and blackjack with friends, golfing, listening to “good tunes,” and traveling with friends and family, especially up to the family cabin in Wisconsin for peaceful and relaxing vacations.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home (3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN). A Catholic Funeral Service will take place at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Following the service, a celebration of life reception will be held for family and friends. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's honor to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Service of Northern Indiana, 922 East Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617 or The Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019