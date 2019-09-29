|
|
Thomas Richard
Rupchock
Aug. 27, 1959 - Sept. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Thomas Richard Rupchock died at home in Mishawaka on Friday, September 20, 2019, following a short illness.
Born August 27, 1959 to Stephen and Carol Rupchock in South Bend, Tom was the oldest of 6 children.
Tom graduated from Edwardsburg High School and lived most of his life in the South Bend area, except for short periods in San Diego and Florida.
Surviving are his mother Carol; brother, Don (wife Toni); sister, Kathryn Pizzo (husband Mike); nieces Tessa and Kara, all from the Seattle area; and sister Mary Noble (husband Gregg Fehr); and niece Asha Obermeyer of Ashland, Oregon.
Preceding him in death were his father Steve, brother Rick, and baby sister Patricia Ann.
Joint funeral services for Tom and Patricia Ann will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana 46530. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church.
Burial will follow at Smith Chapel cemetery in Niles, Michigan.
Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 is assisting the family with all arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Rupchock family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019