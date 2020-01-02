|
|
Thomas Slamkowski
July 25, 1946 - Dec. 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas J. Slamkowski, 73, of Mishawaka, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 while vacationing in Florida.
Tom was the son of the late John and Julia Slamkowski. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree at IU Bloomington. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970.
Tom married his high school sweetheart, Terry Kollada. They have lived in the South Bend/Mishawaka area for the majority of their married lives. During his working years, Tom served on several boards including St. Jude School, Marian High School, Center for Hospice Care, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Women's Care Center.
Tom retired after 30 years as a Financial Advisor and in his retirement, volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Meals on Wheels, and the food pantry for St. Vincent DePaul.
Tom was also a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka and the South Bend Rotary. He found great enjoyment in the sport of golf; however, his sporting life was most fulfilled by his faithful attendance at his children's and grandchildren's athletic and musical endeavors.
Tom is survived by Terry, his wife of 51 years; his son, Peter (Anne) Slamkowski; his daughter, Elizabeth (Peter) Failla; five grandchildren, Megan, Theodore, and Katie Slamkowski, and Peter and Harrison Failla; his sister, Rosemary Hoffman; a brother, Edward Slamkowski; a sister-in-law, Kathy Slamkowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by a brother, John.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, January 6, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW 360/American Legion 161 Burial Squad.
Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday, January 5, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, where a prayer service will take place at 3:30 pm. A visitation will also be held from 9:30-10:30 am Monday in church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church for Window Restoration, REAL Services for Meals on Wheels in St Joe County, IN, or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020