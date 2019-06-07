Thomas “Tom”



OSCEOLA, IN - Thomas “Tom” Sneddon of Osceola passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen, Indiana.



Tom was born on September 30, 1936 in Glassford, Scotland to the late John M. and Grace B. Sneddon. He and his family immigrated from Scotland in 1953, and settled in Mishawaka. He became a U.S. citizen shortly afterward and served in the United States Army Reserves.



In 1954, he was a founding member of the Caledonia Kilty Pipe Band, the official band of the city of Mishawaka. He continued as a member until 2007 when he could no longer participate due to health reasons.



On September 23, 1961, in South Bend, Tom married Judith “Judy” Wadsworth who preceded him in death in 2016. They resided in Osceola most of their married lives.



Tom spent most of his working years as a production manager for Experimental Nylon Products, an injection molding manufacturer.



He enjoyed long vacations with his wife and family as well as social activities such as golf and bowling leagues. He also loved telling stories, especially about his homeland of Scotland. He loved to laugh and always had a humorous angle to his tales.



Tom is survived by his sons, Tom (Deann) Sneddon of Goshen and Doug (Jan) Sneddon of Kalamazoo, Michigan; five grandchildren, Ana, Emeline, Amelia, Ian and Gracelyn; his sister, Janette (John) Carson of Mishawaka; and one brother, George (Charie) Sneddon of Taylors, South Carolina.



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019 at South Bend First Church of the Nazarene, 51690 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635, where Tom and Judy had attended. Rev. David Bartley will officiate, and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.