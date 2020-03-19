|
Thomas “Tiny” Strykul
Aug. 22, 1946 - Mar. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas “Tiny” Strykul, 73, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 in Center for Hospice, South Bend, IN.
Thomas was born August 22, 1946 in South Bend to the late Samuel and Mary Evelyn (McCuen) Strykul.
Left to cherish the memory of Thomas include his wife, Kathy Strykul; daughter, Debra Tidey (Tommy); grandson, Clayton Hensel; sister, Kathy Steffler (Tom); brother, Dave Strykul (Becky); and nieces, Jennifer Steffler and Liz Valley (Justin).
Thomas graduated from Clay High School and furthered his education and became a licensed electrician. Thomas was employed at AM General for 42 years. He retired from AM General in 2006. Thomas enjoyed Westerns, fishing, a cold beer, Notre Dame football, and spending time with family and friends.
No services will be held per Thomas's request.
In Memory of Thomas donations can be made to the Center for Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020