|
|
Thomas Theodore Makielski
Nov. 29, 1921 - June 24, 2019
ROCHESTER, NY - Formerly of Rochester, NY, Thomas died June 24, 2019, at age 97. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Makielski and grandson, Thomas T. Makielski II & is survived by his loving wife, Doreen Makielski; children, Thomas M. (Joanne) Makielski, Jane Makielski (Anthony Proia), Daniel (Carolyn) Makielski, and Mary Therese (Peter) Waltz; stepdaughter, Jill (Phil) Franco; grandchildren, Meghan (Shawn) Gauby, Gretchen, Kelly, and Shannyn Waltz; step-granddaughters, Mary Magellan (Eujin Hong) and Anne (Anthony) Colangelo; great-grandsons, Henry and Emmett Gauby; and sister-in-law, Rosemary (Bruce) Springborn. Family and friends may gather at Our Lady of the Church, Edwardsburg, MI at 3 PM ET on July 4, followed by a simple prayer service at 3:30.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 2, 2019