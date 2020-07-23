Thomas W.
Lukaszewski
July 1, 1937 - July 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas W. Lukaszewski, 83, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family Monday, July 20, 2020, from Myelodystlastic Syndrome. Tom was born July 1, 1937 in South Bend to the late Walter and Stephanie (Rakowski) Lukaszewski. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Mejer. On June 13, 1959 in St Adalbert Catholic Church, Tom married the love of his life for 61 years, Sandra (Winkiewicz) Lukaszewski. Sandy survives along with their children, Martin (Jean) Lukaszewski of Minneapolis, Michelle (Ray) Pendl of South Bend, Melissa (Jeff) Murawski of South Bend, Melanie (Greg) Szynski of South Bend, and Mary Kristine (Brian) Bowers of South Bend; son-in-law, Dewey Dolph, IV of New Carlisle, IN; grandchildren, Andy Rollins, Alex (Louise) Rollins, Sarah (Travis) Abbiehl, Stephanie Bowers, Brittanie Bowers, Dewey Dolph, V, Delaney Dolph, Tyler Szynski, Camryn Szynski, and Noah Murawski, great-grandchildren, Madison and Braxton Abbiehl, along with one expected in March; and brothers, Michael Lukaszewski and John Lukaszewski. Tom was a 1955 Washington High School graduate where he was the Huddle Club Past President. He coached baseball and softball at Matthys Little League, baseball and volleyball at Holy Family, and volleyball, softball, and baseball at St Adalbert's. Tom was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was active in Fort Wayne/South Bend Cursillo Movement, Third Degree Knight of Columbus Council #5570, a director of We Together Singers, a COR parent, and also was active in the ICCL. Tom was a Referee and Umpire in the St. Joseph Valley Officials Association. He played softball well into his 60's. Tom loved his garden and bird watching, he was a long-suffering Cubs fan, and followed Duke men's and Notre Dame women's basketball teams. Tom had made thousands of Rosaries and gave them away. Tom loved and supported all of his grandchildren. He was the kindest person whom no one ever said a cross word about. The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmad and Staff at Michiana Oncology and Hematology for their compassionate care of Tom during his illness. Visitation for Tom will be 4:00 pm to 8:00pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Can Do Canines (Service Dog Providers), 9440 Science Center Drive, New Hope, MN 55428; or Grace Hospice, 5838 West Brick Road, Suite #101, South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.