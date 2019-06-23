Thomas Wayne



Pennell



Sept. 29, 1951 - June 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND , IN - Thomas W. Pennell, 67, passed away at Memorial Hospital on June 20 at 7:28 pm due to a sudden cardiac event. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Tom was born on September 29, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, to John and Marietta Pennell, who preceded him in death. He was a lifelong resident of South Bend.



Tom was married to the love of his life and his best friend, Ronda Davison, on May 19, 1979, in River Park United Methodist Church. They had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Tom is survived by his wife Ronda and his son, Christopher. Tom was the youngest of five children: Terry (deceased), Joseph (deceased), Sharon Miller of North Liberty, and Richard of Globe, Arizona. Other survivors include his sister-in-law, Terry Cinal and her husband Jim, as well as many nieces and nephews.



There was nothing more important in his life than family. Tom could always be found next to Ronda's side. Christopher was the light of his life and he could not have been more proud of him. Tom loved hosting family get-togethers like the annual 4th of July party, Thanksgiving, and Notre Dame football games. He loved to travel, play golf, fish, be the “grillmaster”, putter around in the garage, and tend to his garden. Tom never hesitated to lend a hand whenever anyone was in need.



Tom graduated from Washington High School in 1970. He worked at Ryder Truck Rental for 42 years retiring in 2016. Tom continued to work there part time until his death.



Visitation for Tom will be from 2:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 25, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Tom's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary