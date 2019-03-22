Thomas William Csakany



June 11, 1947 - March 20, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Thomas William Csakany, age 71, of Cassopolis, MI passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on June 11, 1947 in South Bend to John and Mary Csakany. On May 28, 1993 he married Elizabeth “Ellen” Montandon.



Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; their children, Jeff (Michelle) Bloom of Wawaka, IN, Bryan Bloom of Elkhart, and Aaron (Christina) Ranschaert of Gilbert, AZ; and grandchildren, Haley Bloom, Bret Bloom, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Bryant, and Zack Bloom. He is also survived by his siblings, John (Marcia) Csakany of Florissant, CO and Karen (Art) Frayer of South Bend, IN; his sister-in-law, Kathy Csakany of South Bend, IN, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike Csakany and his grandson, Chris Lanway.



Thomas retired as a truck driver from Ditmer Trucking. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, , and the American Legion.



Friends may visit with family from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 4pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations in memory of Thomas may be made to Doctor Otis Bowen Veteran House, 2669 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Online condolences may be left for the Csakany family on Stemm-Lawson-Peterson website. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary