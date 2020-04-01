|
Thomas William Hayden
July 11, 1976 - March 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas William Hayden, 43, of North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to William and Belinda (Sutton) Hayden. On October 20, 2006, he married the former Amy Beutel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
She survives with one stepson, Damian Crawford. Also surviving are his mother and stepfather, Belinda and Jim Stine of Osceola; his grandchildren, Greyson and Bailey; his sister, Angela Hayden; his grandparents; and his mother-in -law and father-in-law, Janice and Kent Beutel; along with his brother-in-law, Michael Beutel. Tom was an independent Carpet Installer. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date for Tom. The Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020