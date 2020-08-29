Thursia Zellers
April 13, 1931 - August 26, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Thursia M. Zellers passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her home following an illness. She was born on April 18, 1931 in North Liberty to the late Garrett and Blanche (Platz) Ransbottom and was 89 years old at the time of her death.
Thursia lived in the North Liberty area her entire life. On July 21, 1945 she married the late Donald E. Zellers. She spent her life as a proud homemaker. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved coming to her house for her special cookies. She also loved flowers.
Thursia is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Michael) Groves of Walkerton; a son, Donald L. (Linda) Zellers of North Judson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Hale of Walkerton; and two brothers, Donald Ransbottom of South Bend and Terry Ransbottom of Largo, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Roger Zellers, one brother, and two sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 EDT Monday, August 31, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery, North Liberty. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. To leave on-line condolences, please refer to Thursia's obituary at rannellsfuneralhome.com
.