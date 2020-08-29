1/1
Thursia Zellers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thursia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thursia Zellers

April 13, 1931 - August 26, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Thursia M. Zellers passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her home following an illness. She was born on April 18, 1931 in North Liberty to the late Garrett and Blanche (Platz) Ransbottom and was 89 years old at the time of her death.

Thursia lived in the North Liberty area her entire life. On July 21, 1945 she married the late Donald E. Zellers. She spent her life as a proud homemaker. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved coming to her house for her special cookies. She also loved flowers.

Thursia is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Michael) Groves of Walkerton; a son, Donald L. (Linda) Zellers of North Judson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Hale of Walkerton; and two brothers, Donald Ransbottom of South Bend and Terry Ransbottom of Largo, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Roger Zellers, one brother, and two sisters.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 EDT Monday, August 31, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery, North Liberty. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave on-line condolences, please refer to Thursia's obituary at rannellsfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rannells Funeral Home Koontz Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved