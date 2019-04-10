Tibbett “Jeannie”



VanBruaene



Feb. 21, 1931 - April 8, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Tibbett ‘Jeannie' VanBruaene, 88, of Mishawaka, passed away on Monday morning, April 8, in her residence. Jeannie was born in Goshen, IN on February 21, 1931 to Truman B. and Anna B. (Brown) Oswald. She was a member of the Mishawaka High School Class of 1949, and stayed active with the alumni association. On February 11, 1950, she married the love of her life, LeRoy VanBruaene in St. Monica Catholic Church of Mishawaka. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2002. Jeannie worked as a payroll coordinator for the University of Notre Dame for many years until her retirement. She attended the Granger Community Church and volunteered in many ways at the church. Jeannie was an avid Notre Dame fan; she enjoyed camping and cross-stitching, but her greatest joy came from being with her family.



Jeannie is survived by her children, Rebecca (Don) Eichstadt of South Bend, Julie (Gary) Farmer of Elkhart, John (Becky Scheibelhut) VanBruaene of Mishawaka, Susan (Chad) Booth of Goshen, IN, Maurice (Jill Kaps) VanBruaene of South Bend, and Nancy Dawson-VanBruaene of Illinois. She was the proud grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 33, and great-great-grandmother of 3. Jeannie is also survived by her sisters, Lauretta Hugenard of Florida and Patricia Mark of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce Oswald.



Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 13, from 10:00am until 1:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service will be held at 1:00pm in the funeral chapel. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannie's name to Southern Care Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary