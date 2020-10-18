Tiffany Bower
Sept. 26, 1970 - Oct. 14, 2020
NILES, MI - Tiffany Bower, 50, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on September 26, 1970 in Niles to the late Harold Leland Jr. and Sherry Paulette (Kerby) Briney.
Tiffany was a 1989 graduate of Brandywine High School, where she was actively involved in band, color-guard, tennis, National Honor Society, and student government. While in high school, she toured the four islands of Hawaii with the Spirit of America Marching Band. In 1993, Tiffany graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in arts management, and a minor in dance. She completed her education in 1996, graduating with another bachelor degree in social work.
Throughout her lifetime, she has spent many hours volunteering, and teaching young people about the art of dance, color-guard, marching band, and concert band. She would lend her time to women's and children's ministries at her church, or to different scouting activities.
Tiffany's passion was helping others; her degree in social work afforded her the ability to work in the health and human services field, which included direct care for individuals with special needs, and three years as a bereavement coordinator and social worker for Hospice.
In 2006, Tiffany married Roger Bower. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. You would often find her sharing her love for music, dance, and traveling with her family. In her free moments, she enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, writing, and continuing to learn more about health management. Her love for music was evident when she played her flute or piccolo.
Tiffany was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Unfortunately, cancer had been a part of her life previously with her mother passing of the same disease in 2007, as well as having had several other family members who have also had cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Stephanie Womack.
Tiffany is survived by her loving husband, Roger Bower of Niles; son, Tristan Bower of Niles; stepdaughter, Brittany Bower-Collins and her husband, Devin and two grandchildren, Cameron and Leanna Grace Collins.
Tiffany's family will gather to celebrate her life with family and friends on a date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to any of the following organizations: River Bend Cancer Services, South Bend, Indiana; Fairland Christian Church, Niles; Berrien County Cancer Services, St. Joseph, Michigan; or to the Brandywine Band Program.
Tiffany's family would like to thank Berrien County Cancer Service for their care, love and concern for Tiffany as well as her family.
Photos, memories and condolences can be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
The family of Tiffany Bower is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.