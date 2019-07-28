|
Timmy Ronald Lee
May 22, 1959 - July 26, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Timmy was born in South Bend, to Jimmy and Josephine (Ottman) Lee. He is survived by one daughter, Rachel Lee and one son, Matthew Lee; sisters, Charlene Firestone, Shirley Jean Lee, & Kathleen Walls; and brothers, Jimmy Lee, Jr., Randy Lee, Jamie Lee, Shane Lee, Dustin Lee, Bryan Scott Lee, Paul Lee, Willie Lambert, and Michael Steinhoff.Timmy will be laid to rest in Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019