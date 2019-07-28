|
Timothy C. Pershing
May 1, 1959 - July 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Timothy C. Pershing of Anacoco, LA left us on July 12, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN on May 1, 1959 to Carlene and Ronald Pershing. Both preceded him in death. On June 28, 2019 he married his love, Mahaley, on St. George Island, FL, attended by their families and their friends. It is with sad and heavy hearts that we all gather again so soon for his memorial.
Growing up on the south side of South Bend, he attended (stinkin') Lincoln and Riley High. We mention this only because he developed life long friendships from those years. Friendships he cherished and maintained to his end. Tim found another family of friends in the U.S. Army. Retiring after 21 years as a Master Sergeant, he served in the Gulf War and was stationed much of his career in Germany. He would say with all sincerity, “It was my honor to serve my country.”
Easily said, Tim was larger than life. His infectious laughter, his loyalty, and his sense of adventure will be deeply missed. He lived to travel. From sea to sea on his motorcycle or pulling his toy hauler from one state park to another, he was hard to keep up with.
“Hey Tim? Want to see the Total Eclipse? Yes I do. When and where do I meet you.”
“Hey Mahaley, can I take you to Alaska? Yes honey, You can.” And off they went.
His heart was just one size too big.
Tim's life wouldn't be complete without his four-legged friends. Rosco, Peddler, and Lizzy still wait for him to come home. Who can blame them. His home is not here anymore and he wouldn't want all this sappy stuff. He would understand it and be humbled by it but he would also tell us to “Go out and Live! I'm happy. I'm okay.”
Tim's sister told him that if he died tomorrow, he would die a happy man. Well, tomorrow has come for Tim.
Among the many people who will miss him forever and love him longer, are his wife, Mahaley Pershing of Anacoco, LA; his two sisters, Becky (Steve) Carothers and Kyla (Paul) Peacock; nieces, Taya (William Leon) Mora, Lyndsay (Craig) Ashcraft, Ellie (Joe) Tabeling, and April Peacock; three stepchildren, Wes (Sandy) Carnes, Rece (Michael) Steen, and Joseph Carnes, along with a host of cousins and a boatload of friends.
A full Military Honor Service was held on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Leesville, LA. Donations to the Gary Sinese Foundation or the would be appreciated. Adios my friend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019