More Obituaries for Timothy Jester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Clarence Jester

Timothy Clarence Jester Obituary
Timothy Clarence Jester

Aug. 16, 1962 - Feb. 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Timothy Clarence Jester, 57, of Mishawaka, passed away at his parent's home on February 21, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1962, in South Bend, IN to his parents, Clarence and Sharon (Tucker) Jester who survive him. Tim is also survived by his brother Mark Jester of Mishawaka as well as his extended family members and friends.

Tim graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1980. He enjoyed working in many fields during his career path such as construction and bartending. Tim was an artist at heart and loved to play his guitar. Tim shared his adult life with his pets, Lobo, Kane, and Tor.

Our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the many caregivers, doctors, nurses, and friends who assisted Tim during his illness.

Funeral services for Tim will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, at 1:00 PM with visitation three hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Donations in honor of Tim's life may be made to the Hannah Lindahl Children's Museum, 1402 S Main St, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
