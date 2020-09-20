1/
Timothy D. Gallivan
1936 - 2020
Timothy D. Gallivan

Sept. 6, 1936 - Sept. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Timothy David Gallivan, 84, of South Bend passed away at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, September 17 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Gallivan was born September 6, 1936 in South Bend to the late Julia M. (Bolka) and Frederick T. Gallivan and was a lifetime area resident. On January 30, 1970 in South Bend he married Joan R. (Frohwerk) Bowman, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Kim Bowman of South Bend and Gayle Carpenter of Brunswick, GA; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence Hewitt of Honolulu, HI. He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Ricco Bowman; sister, Mitzi Hill; and brothers, Daniel and Patrick Gallivan and Lance Hewitt.

Tim was a 1955 graduate of South Bend Central High School and was proud to be a Veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from the South Bend College of Commerce and received his BA degree in accounting and history from Bethel College. He was employed by the Bendix/Honeywell Corp. for over 30 years. He was a member of UAW Local #9 and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Funeral services for Tim will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., with Rev. Jeremiah Jording and Rev. Gregory Fiechtner officiating. Committal services and burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends on Tuesday in the church from 12:00Noon until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., South Bend, IN 46637. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
SEP
22
Committal
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
