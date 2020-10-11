Timothy D. Silverberg
Feb. 21, 1950 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Timothy D. Silverberg, 70, of South Bend passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care-Raclin House surrounded by his loving family. Tim lost his battle against congestive heart failure and kidney failure, along with complications from contracting COVID-19.
Tim was born February 21, 1950 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Samuel and Lois (Barnhart) Silverberg. On July 5, 1975 in South Bend, Tim married the love of his life, Cheryl “Cherry” Ann (Smith) Silverberg, who survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Joshua Adam Silverberg of South Bend, IN and Joseph Alan Silverberg of Fishers, IN; brothers, Larry Silverberg of Daytona, FL and David (Jane) Silverberg of Poplar Bluff, MO; sister, Debbie (Miguel) Amigo of Terre Haute, IN; special aunt and uncle, Linda and Richard Stevens; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tim graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute before attending Indiana State University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Recreation Therapy. Upon graduation, Tim accepted a job as a recreational therapist with Logan Center in South Bend where he met his wife, Cherry. He worked in many roles with Logan for over 40 years alongside Cherry before retiring. In addition to his career with Logan, he was also a Special Olympics
coach for 45 years, most recently as a golf coach. Tim loved working with his clients, and many loved him in return. He developed many close relationships with friends who came into his life through Logan.
Tim loved playing and watching sports. He played on the South Bend rugby team, several softball teams, and multiple golf leagues which he was most passionate about. For many years, he was a member of the Par Putters league and the Bowler's Country Club. Tim loved playing in the Wednesday night Putt-Putt league, which started as a client activity through Logan Center, but eventually became an excuse to work on his “short game.”
Since the day he moved to South Bend, Tim has been an avid fan of all Notre Dame sports, but most of all, the women's basketball team. He liked to say he was a fan back when there were barely 500 people in the stands. Tim was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was a proud soccer dad and spent many weekends on road trips to watch Joseph play throughout the years.
Tim had many lifelong friends from Garfield and ISU who were loved by both Tim and Cherry. You know who you are. They may have been separated by distance, but not by heart. Most of all, Tim loved his family. Tim has been known to say he loved Cherry from the very beginning and would love her forever. He loved Joshua and Joseph so much and was proud of the men they've grown up to be. He cared deeply for his siblings, even though they were separated by many miles.
The family would like to thank the many family members and friends who reached out during this very trying time with their love, prayers and support. It helped more than you could ever know. Great appreciation to the staff at Center for Hospice-Raclin House for their compassionate care given to Tim and the support extended to the family.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time to help protect those he loved dearly. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel and Southlawn Cremation services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Tim may be given to Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.
Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.