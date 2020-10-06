Timothy Frank Piech
Jan. 25, 1952 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Timothy Frank Piech, 68, passed away in his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Tim was born on January 25, 1952, in South Bend to the late Frank Thomas and Anne M. (Beyer) Piech. Tim was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Anne (Piech) Moser.
Tim is survived by a son, Timothy Christopher Balanow of South Bend; sister, Lesa Piech of South Bend; half-sister, Georgia (Phil) Niswonger of South Bend; half-brother, F. Thomas (Colleen) Piech of South Bend; a niece, Susan Niswonger; nephews, Noah Niswonger, Eric Piech, and Scott Piech; a great-niece, Victoria Rose Piech; and Tim's two little dogs, Sammy and Holly Hazel.
Tim honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was an active member at Grace United Methodist Church where he also did maintenance work. Tim was a talented musician. He played the guitar, and many will recognize his voice as he sang the National Anthem at Four Winds Field for the past 13 years.
Tim will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, the Humane Society, or any Pet Shelter location to remember Tim's love of animals or The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.