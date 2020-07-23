Timothy J. Munday, II
Jan. 8, 1991 - July 19, 2020
SODUS, MI - Timothy J. Munday, II, 29, of Sodus suddenly passed away on July 19, 2020.
Tim was born on January 8, 1991 in Berrien Center to Timothy and Laura Munday.
Tim is survived by his mother, Laura Munday of Sodus and his father, Timothy J. (Laura) Munday. He is also survived by the love of his life, Stephanie “Georgie” Bowers and their son, Timothy J. Munday, III and Ben and Kendal Brockus; his brother, Travis (Christine) Munday of Galien; grandparents, Bob (Judy) Munday of Stevensville and Brian Drake of Lowell; aunts, Kerri Drake of LaPorte, Pam Phillips of Three Oaks, and Ellen (Jeremy) Wozniak of New Carlisle; nieces, Erica, Zoey, and Laura; and cousins, Justin, Megan, Trista, Tera, Marena, Abigail, and Dylan.
Tim worked at Villwocks Landscaping. He enjoyed playing pool and had joined the APA Pool League. All who knew Tim were familiar with his desire to play music as loud as possible. You would also know that Tim was a person who gave of himself to help others. Tim had made the courageous decision to be an organ donor. This selfless act will help out possibly hundreds of people needing assistance.
Tim loved Georgie and his son Tim with all his heart. They and Tim's family ask you to join them on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Arthur Dodd Memorial Park, 61437 Creek Road, Niles to celebrate Tim's life.
Online condolences, messages, and shared memories may be directed to the family at www.halbritterwickens.com
.
Memorials in Tim's name may be directed to Autistic Self Advocacy Network, https://autisticadvocacy.org/
.
Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services, 615 E. Main St. Niles.