Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
1050 Wilber Street
1050 Wilber Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Timothy J. Scott Obituary
Timothy J. Scott

Nov. 22, 1952 - August 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Timothy J. Scott, 66, of South Bend, IN, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, following an illness.

He was born on November 22, 1952 to the late Edwin R. and Barbara A. (Painchaud) Scott in Plymouth, IN, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1975, coming from Plymouth. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen M. Scott in 1981; and a brother, Bruce R. Scott.

Timothy retired, as a Corporal, from the St. Joseph County Police Department in October 2008, where he served for 32 years. He was a graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, IN. He was currently working as an aide at Grissom Middle School in Mishawaka, IN.

On July 31, 1976, he married Theresa “Terri” Yonto at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, IN.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Terri Scott of South Bend, IN; one daughter, Melissa A. (Kim Kronk) Scott of Walkerton, IN; two sons, Sean P. (Ellen) Scott of South Bend, IN and Christopher T. (Laura) Scott of Mishawaka, IN; two grandchildren, Emmarose and Owen Scott, both of Mishawaka, IN; one sister, Terry Lynne (Matt) Bilbrey of Henderson, NV; three brothers, Robert G. (Laura) Scott of Lenexa, KS, James L. (Marla) Scott of Evansville, IN, and Phillip A. (Kim) Scott of Rochester, IN; a sister-in-law, Susan Scott of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces & nephews.

Timothy was a U.S. Army Veteran of the 3rd Armored Division during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, where he served as an usher for the church; and he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 155. Timothy was an avid reader who loved fishing, vintage Mustangs, John Wayne, classic rock music, and he was a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Rev. James Fenstermaker, C.S.C. officiating and Rev. Jacob Meyer con-celebrating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Memorial Regional Cancer Center, 615 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or to Holy Cross Church, c/o 920 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN 46628.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019
