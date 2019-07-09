Timothy James Cira



Sept. 17, 1956 - July 7, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Timothy James Cira, 62, passed away on Sunday evening, July 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1956 in South Bend, IN, to Robert J. and Mary Ann (Sharp) Cira.



On August 6, 1983 in South Bend, Tim married the former Robin Thesier, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, Tim is survived by daughters, Ashley Cira of Denver, CO, Britt (Tom) Cassady of South Bend, and Ali (Andy) Lopez of South Bend; son, Ryan Cira of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren, Nicco, Gia, Tommy, and Maizey; father, Robert J. Cira of Granger; parents-in-law, Janet and Patrick Thesier of Granger; sisters, Dana (Roger) Martin of Cranberry Township, PA and Deborah Cira of South Bend; and brother, Brian (Jennifer) Cira of Goshen, IN. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Cira on March 20, 2019.



A lifelong member of South Bend, Tim was the former owner/operator of Cira's Express Mini Mart in Granger. He was a 1975 graduate of Jackson High School in South Bend, and attended Western Michigan University. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, trips with Robin, and grilling and cooking out. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Above all else, he cherished his wife and children.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, July 11 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be said at 7:30pm.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Tim may be donated to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502; or Harbor Light Hospice, 1608 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the Cira family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019