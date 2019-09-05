|
|
Timothy Joseph
“Tim” Malloy
Sept. 3, 2019
BURR RIDGE, IL - Timothy Joseph “Tim” Malloy, age 75, of Burr Ridge, IL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, beloved husband of 50 years to Patricia Smid Malloy passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Hattiesburg, MS, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Malloy and Marcella Conley Malloy. Besides his wife he is survived by his two children, Chris Malloy and his wife Flory of Irving, Texas and his daughter, Brigid Kloostra and her husband Kraig of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, Alethea, JohnPaul, Hannah, Thomas, EvaMarie, Matthew and Gabriel Malloy, and Kole, Erin, Tara and Luke Kloostra. He also leaves his brothers, Thomas (Linda) Malloy of Cranston, RI and Kevin (Kerri) Malloy of Wethersfield, CT, sister, Peggy (the late Richard) Armstrong of Lutz, FL, and and many nieces and nephews.
Tim grew up in Milwaukee and attended Marquette High (Class of 1962). He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame (class of 1966) with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Go Irish! He then earned his JD from the University of Notre Dame in 1969.
Tim Malloy co-founded one of the country's leading intellectual property law firms, McAndrews, Held & Malloy, where his career flourished, and he became recognized as one of the world's finest patent attorneys. Tim served as lead counsel in numerous jury trials, bench trials, and arbitrations throughout the country.
Tim's legacy will continue through the law firm that bears his name as well as the many highly successful attorneys that he trained, inspired, and mentored throughout his 50+ year career. Tim also helped shape patent law as a result of his many leading district court and appellate cases. One highlight of his career included arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Eli Lilly and Company in a landmark case directed to the scope of patent protection for medical devices.
Throughout his career, Tim earned the respect of countless attorneys, judges, and corporate leaders. Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) magazine, which named him to the IAM 1000 World's Leading Patent Practitioners and the IAM 250 World's Leading Patent Litigators, called him “a leading light in the practice - a hugely experienced and talented trial lawyer.” Tim was designated a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an honorary society comprised of less than one-half of one percent of American trial lawyers. In 2018, Tim was honored with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest distinctions awarded by Marquis Who's Who, a comprehensive directory of biographies of prominent Americans. Tim also served on Law360's Editorial Advisory Board and on the Advisory Council for the University of Notre Dame Law School.
Tim was also very active outside the legal community. Through the organization of Link Unlimited, Tim and his wife Patti sponsored African American high school students for the past 28 years. They mentored these students, who went on to obtain college degrees and become successful in a variety of fields such as the law, pharmaceutical science, business, real estate, and others. Recently, Tim and Patti became one of only three couples to receive the Link Mentor Merit Award.
Tim was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his zest for life, his humor, his generosity, and the wonderful stories he would share. Tim was truly one of a kind and took every opportunity to live his life to the fullest. His passion was contagious and will be carried on by those who knew him.
Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be made to LINK Unlimited Scholars, 2221 S. State St., Chicago, IL 60616, 312-225-5465, https://linkunlimited.org/link-scholars/applicant-criteria/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019