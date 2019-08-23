|
|
Timothy Kolar
June 7, 1956 - August 20, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Timothy John Kolar, 63, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Timothy was born June 7, 1956 in La Porte to George E. and Winifred R. (Dreiner) Kolar. He was a Union Electrician with IBEW local 153 in South Bend, having worked at Kootz Wagner in South Bend, and I/N Tek & I/N Kote in New Carlisle. Timothy graduated from Purdue University in 1978. He taught Catechism at St. Joseph Catholic Church and helped with many projects at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Bend. Tim helped anyone he could. He boarded horses and gave free lessons to many.
On July 22, 1978 in Galien, Michigan, Timothy married Susan Shields who preceded him in death on January 8, 1993. He was also preceded by his father.
Timothy is survived by daughters, Kathryn Tapper of Mishawaka, Indiana and Tracy Kolar of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sons, Timothy Kolar of Michigan City, Indiana and Chris Kolar of South Bend; grandchildren, Jade and James Tapper, and soon-to-be-expected grandson, Tim Kolar; sisters, Joan M. (Robert) Pisto of Comox, British Columbia, Canada and Lynn A. Kolar of La Porte; and brothers, David J. Kolar of La Porte, Michael D. (Helen) Kolar of Naperville, Illinois, and Jan E. (Judy) Kolar of Scranton, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. CST, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. CST.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. CST Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 55756 Tulip Road, New Carlisle, Indiana. Reverend Paul McCarthy will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery in La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601 or Women's Care Center, 512 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019