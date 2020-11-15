Timothy Pote
June 27, 1958 - Nov. 10, 2020
CONSTANTINE, MI -
Timothy J. Pote, 62, of Constantine, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 27, 1958 in Animosa, IA, a son of Tom and Kathryn (McNamara) Pote. Tim obtained a Bachelors of Science Degree from Indiana University, South Bend, with a double major in History and Political Science. In 1986, he married Diane Kruk; they were later divorced.
Tim was co-owner of Castaway Iron and Metal in White Pigeon. He formerly worked for Sturgis Iron and Metal and Himco Waste Away. Tim loved fly fishing and was a member of the St. Joseph River Valley Fly Fishers. He also enjoyed politics, woodworking, guitar, and all things scrap metal.
Surviving are his children, Alexandra Seitz and John Pote, granddaughter Leah Mann; siblings, Phillip Pote, Andrea Anselman, and Mary Elaine Mankle, and a dozen nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place. No public services will occur. Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes in Constantine. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com
