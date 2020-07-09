Timothy Richard
Nov. 8, 1967 - July 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Timothy P. Richard, 52, of Mishawaka passed away unexpectedly, Monday evening, July 6, 2020.
Tim was born November 8, 1967, a son of Joseph and Phyllis (Claeys) Richard. He grew up in Mishawaka where he lived the majority of his life. Tim was a 1986 graduate of Marian High School.
Tim's loves of life were music, dance, and choreography. He lived thirteen years in New York City where he was an original member of the group C&C Music Factory. He traveled extensively with many musical artists including LaToya Jackson.
Tim choreographed and taught dance at Legacy Dance Studio in Mishawaka. His group, known as NYDC, is a National Title Winning competition dance team. He also liked flower gardening, and caring for his lawn. He was also an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Tim is survived by his mother, Phyllis Richard and her long-time companion, Michael “Gumbi” Wettergren; his brother, John Richard; an aunt, Marlene Kwasny; and several cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Richard; a brother, Michael Richard; and an aunt, Pat VanRie.
Visitation will be from 1-5 pm on Sunday, July 12 at Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. The Rosary will be prayed at 5 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, July 13, in St Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St Joseph Catholic Church.
An online Guest Book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.