Timothy Richards
Timothy Richards

June 7, 1938 - June 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Timothy Dean Richards, 81, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born June 7, 1938 in South Bend, Indiana to Harold & Helen (Troop) Richards.

He married Sherrill J. Bennett on December 3, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014. Surviving are two children, Franklin (Laura) Richards and Kelly (William) Swartz both of South Bend; six grandchildren, CT (Valiree) Ewald of Kennesaw, GA, Timika (Keith) Jacoby and Jessica (Chris) Fleming both of South Bend, Jeremy Ewald of Bangkok, Thailand, Benjamin (Haley) Richards of Newport News, VA, and Savannah Richards of South Bend, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Mike “Mickey” Richards and a sister, Terrie Viera.

Timothy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1956-1960. He retired from Bendix/Allied Signal in 1997 as a pipefitter. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to the casinos, and spending time with his family. Timothy could fix anything with a motor.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
