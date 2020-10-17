1/1
Timothy Zamiatowski
Timothy Zamiatowski

March 24, 1954 - Oct. 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Timothy Paul Zamiatowski, 66, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation. Timothy was born on March 24, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana to Eugene S. and Mildred (Slott) Zamiatowski, and was a lifelong resident. He was retired from Logan Industries. Timothy is survived by his sister-in-law, June Zamiatowski of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mark and Patrick Zamiatowski. He will be missed by his housemates, Jimmy and Mike, by his guardian, Susan and her family, and by his many friends and loved ones. Timothy attended Kline School. He was a member of Emmaus and Luvability. Tim loved Logan Recreational Activities including dancing, shopping, eating out, watching movies, going to camps, church, and Bible study. He was an artist in retirement and was very proud of being a doting uncle to Jonah and Declan. Tim was grateful to be surrounded by an amazing group of professionals who became his friends. A special thanks to Sharry, Ian, Chris, Vanessa, Rachel, Chandra, Annie, Rachael, Simon, Sarah, and everyone at the Logan Seniors program for their love and support for Tim. Tim loved his Catholic faith and was supported in his faith journey by many over the years, particularly Fr. Tom Smith, CSC, and Linda Van Dyke, Rev. Larry Baker, Pastor Jared Eckerley, and Rev. Benjamin Fisher of Luvability Ministries.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Therese Little Flower Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass Tuesday at the church. Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to Luvability Ministries.



Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
