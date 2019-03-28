|
Tiniyah Eve Ware
March 22, 2019 - March 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Tiniyah Eve Ware, precious infant girl whose parents are Timothy E. Ware and Raven Evonne McKinstry, was carried home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.
Survivors include her parents, Timothy E. Ware & Raven Evonne McKinstry; sisters, Chiyanne McKinstry and Timiyah Ware; brothers, Jermery White, Jr., DeMarco McKinstry, and Tristian Ware; maternal grandparents, Gia Northern & Eric McKinstry; maternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Sallee; paternal grandparents, Melaodie Teague and Doris Sanders, along with other relatives.
Private arrangements were entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019