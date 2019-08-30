Home

Tod Stiles


1962 - 2019
Tod Stiles Obituary
Tod Stiles

Feb. 19, 1962 - Aug. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tod Stiles, 57, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1962 in Plymouth, Indiana to Harold Junior Stiles and Penny Nemeth, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from Plymouth High School. Tod worked in Auto Detailing at Basney Honda, Mishawaka for many years. He also was an avid reader.

He is survived by his mother, Penny Nemeth of South Bend; sisters, Paula Stiles and Melissa Nemeth, both of South Bend; and brother, Chris (Erica) Nemeth of Ruskin, FL. Also surviving is his nephew, Lee (Colleen) Hall of South Bend; along with nine nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews. Tod was preceded in death by his father, Harold Junior Stiles.

There will be no services. Memorial contribution may be given to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
