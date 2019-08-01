|
Todd Franklin Landry, Sr.
Feb. 7, 1962 - July 29, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Todd Franklin Landry, Sr., age 57, of Bremen died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family, at his residence. He was born February 7, 1962 in Blue Island, IL to Wayne LeRoy Sr. and Sandra Lee (Hill) Landry. Todd has moved in and out of the area since a teenager. He was a Culver High School graduate and attended Industrial Maintenance School. Todd had worked in the RV industry and construction. On April 1, 2016 he married Rosemarie Harding in Culver. Todd enjoyed traveling the United States. He also enjoyed being with his family and time on the lake. He was a very loving person with a very big heart.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Landry of Bremen; children, Todd Franklin Jr. (Nickie) Landry of Warsaw, Krystalrae (Chad) Landry-Freeman of Pierceton, and Steven Joseph (Jamie) Landry of Warsaw; mother of the children, Laurie Ann Landry of Pierceton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, June (Jeff) MacDonald of Culver, Wayne (Sandy) Landry of Knox, Lorrie (Todd) Golden of Cromwell, and Jason Long of Decator, IN; brother-in-law, John Thomas “Pepi” Harding of Bremen; and nephew, Brandon Landry of Syracuse. To my baby girl Mellisa, my niece: I loved you very much and had many wayward children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Susan Lamb and Candy Landry-Biddle; and a brother, Steven Landry.
Family and friends may call from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial Service.
Memorial contributions may be given to Marshall County Human Society.
The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for all they have done for them.
