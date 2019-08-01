Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
For more information about
Todd Landry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Franklin Landry Sr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Franklin Landry Sr. Obituary
Todd Franklin Landry, Sr.

Feb. 7, 1962 - July 29, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Todd Franklin Landry, Sr., age 57, of Bremen died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family, at his residence. He was born February 7, 1962 in Blue Island, IL to Wayne LeRoy Sr. and Sandra Lee (Hill) Landry. Todd has moved in and out of the area since a teenager. He was a Culver High School graduate and attended Industrial Maintenance School. Todd had worked in the RV industry and construction. On April 1, 2016 he married Rosemarie Harding in Culver. Todd enjoyed traveling the United States. He also enjoyed being with his family and time on the lake. He was a very loving person with a very big heart.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Landry of Bremen; children, Todd Franklin Jr. (Nickie) Landry of Warsaw, Krystalrae (Chad) Landry-Freeman of Pierceton, and Steven Joseph (Jamie) Landry of Warsaw; mother of the children, Laurie Ann Landry of Pierceton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, June (Jeff) MacDonald of Culver, Wayne (Sandy) Landry of Knox, Lorrie (Todd) Golden of Cromwell, and Jason Long of Decator, IN; brother-in-law, John Thomas “Pepi” Harding of Bremen; and nephew, Brandon Landry of Syracuse. To my baby girl Mellisa, my niece: I loved you very much and had many wayward children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Susan Lamb and Candy Landry-Biddle; and a brother, Steven Landry.

Family and friends may call from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial Service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Marshall County Human Society.

The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for all they have done for them.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Download Now